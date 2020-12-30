Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.