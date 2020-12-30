Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Down 5.5%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 2,535,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 414,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.