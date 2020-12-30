Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 15102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

