Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $60.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.73.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 760,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,029. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

