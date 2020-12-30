VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

VSEC opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. VSE has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.94 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VSE by 135.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

