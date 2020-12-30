W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of WWHC stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. W World has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

W World Company Profile

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

