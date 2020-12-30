W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

W World (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Shares of WWHC stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. W World has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
W World Company Profile
