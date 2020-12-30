Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,933 shares of company stock valued at $128,096,852. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $233.36 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $262.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

