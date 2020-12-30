WaykiChain Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $24.68. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $3.76 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00129820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00578990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00153178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305968 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00050807 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

