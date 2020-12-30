Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 525 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

