Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 525 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:XSHQ opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.