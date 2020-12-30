Webchain Reaches Market Cap of $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00558496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, Coinroom and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

