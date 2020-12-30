WebDollar (WEBD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,564.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 86.6% higher against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. WebDollar has a total market cap of $568,055.95 and $8,564.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00199800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00488772 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 173.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019859 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 15,850,645,128 coins and its circulating supply is 11,902,696,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

