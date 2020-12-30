Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $53.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

