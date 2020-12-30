Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (ROOT)

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) (TSE: ROOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.75.

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00.

12/10/2020 – Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.00.

Roots Co. (ROOT.TO) stock opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. Roots Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$98.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

