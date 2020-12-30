Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.64.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,156,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

