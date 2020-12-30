WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.00

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 1488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 165,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

