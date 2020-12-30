Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $26.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

WLL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,528. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $12,627,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

