WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 810,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 143,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million.

In other WidePoint news, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $280,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

