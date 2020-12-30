WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 810,546 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 143,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.79 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period.
About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.
