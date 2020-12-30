William C. Griffiths Sells 22,186 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $499,406.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 275,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NX opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $732.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.