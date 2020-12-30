William C. Martin Sells 3,134 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IMMR opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.56 million, a P/E ratio of -258.80, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

