Wing Achieves Market Cap of $10.83 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Wing has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $2.31 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be purchased for $13.26 or 0.00046188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00131327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00582652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00158295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00305390 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,316,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,366 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.