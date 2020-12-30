WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.46

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and traded as high as $54.77. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 494,091 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 149.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.