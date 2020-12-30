Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $252.34 and last traded at $252.73. 858,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 777,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.24 and its 200-day moving average is $266.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,396,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wix.com by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 141,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.