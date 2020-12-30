Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,128.36 ($53.94).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,666 ($60.96). The stock had a trading volume of 74,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,488. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,571.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,684.25.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.