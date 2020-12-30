Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE:WWW opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

