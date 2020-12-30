Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWW. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

