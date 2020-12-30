Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

WYGPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS WYGPY remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Worley has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

