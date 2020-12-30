W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce sales of $62.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.12 million and the lowest is $48.20 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $151.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $329.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.12 million to $330.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $396.00 million, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $398.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 347,853 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

