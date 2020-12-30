XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 9.3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 24,286,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,844,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

