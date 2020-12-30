yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $22,092.32 or 0.76779187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $662.08 million and $285.92 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00129866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00579434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00153232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00305209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00050766 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

