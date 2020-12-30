YUSRA Market Capitalization Hits $96.56 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $96.56 million and $131,316.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00009390 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00187258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00582785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312530 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00053095 BTC.

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,596,283 tokens. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global

YUSRA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

