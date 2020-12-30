Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $4.36. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.36. The company had a trading volume of 889,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,677. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $270.08 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

