Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Post $5.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $3.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $27.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

NYSE:RE opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

