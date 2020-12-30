Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Fortive posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.35. 7,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,471. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.