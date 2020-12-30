Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 279,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.09.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

