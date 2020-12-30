Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Sharps Compliance also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 172.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

