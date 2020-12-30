Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NYSE:SWKH) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SWK.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

NYSE:SWKH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. SWK has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

