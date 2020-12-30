Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.47 Million

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $254.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.83 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $178.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $999.28 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $952.13 million, with estimates ranging from $943.46 million to $960.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 614,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,908 shares of company stock worth $79,299. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.