Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $3.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $9.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $114.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

