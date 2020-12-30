Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. American Software posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $547.77 million, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Software by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

