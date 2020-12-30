Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $143.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.02 million and the highest is $145.10 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $568.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.22 million to $569.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $589.46 million, with estimates ranging from $584.21 million to $597.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,926. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.