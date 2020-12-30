Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Daseke reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daseke by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 180,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

