Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.45. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $159.18.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.