Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.67). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13).
NASDAQ:KOD traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.45. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $159.18.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.