Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,752.42 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

