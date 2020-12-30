Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce sales of $138.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.14 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $191.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $411.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $684.38 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $783.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of PLNT opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,224. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after acquiring an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

