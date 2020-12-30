Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $8.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $30.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.05 to $32.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $37.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $46.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.48.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $484.22 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.06.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $6,234,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,829,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,547,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.