Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.03 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

