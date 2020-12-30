Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.77. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

