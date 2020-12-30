Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report sales of $47.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.37 million and the lowest is $38.40 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $132.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $188.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.72 million to $199.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.42 million, with estimates ranging from $268.43 million to $347.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

