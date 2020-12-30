Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $27.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.70 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

