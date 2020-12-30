Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.76. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 867,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Ingevity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

